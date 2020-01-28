Adena adds urgent care providers

Adena Health System has announced that it will be expanding its urgent care and walk-in clinic services to patients with the addition of five new Certified Nurse Practitioners (CNP) offering more options for comprehensive close to home care.

Codee Mash, CNP, has been with Adena since 2010, advancing her career from patient care associate, registered nurse, patient care coordinator to family nurse practitioner. She has earned a master’s degree nn Nursing from Ohio University.

Ashley Roese, CNP, returns to Adena having done her clinical experience at Adena Family Medicine – Circleville while earning her family nurse practitioner degree from Chamberlain University. She joins the Health System having served as a CNP, emergency department nurse, staff charge nurse and staff nurse with multiple Columbus area health systems and clinics.

Elizabeth Songer, CNP, comes back to Adena having served as a staff nurse with several Columbus area hospitals since 2007. While earning her family nurse practitioner degree from The Ohio State University, Songer gained her clinical experience working with Adena Occupational Health.

Letanya Stewart, CNP, joins Adena having nursing experience throughout Chillicothe and Columbus since 2008. Stewart earned a family nurse practitioner degree from the Mount Carmel College of Nursing, located in Columbus.

Tiffani Strange, CNP, is now seeing patients at Adena Family Medicine – Circleville’s walk-in clinic. Strange previously worked as a staff nurse with Adena Surgery. She has been with the Health System since 2011, starting her career as a nurse in labor and delivery. Strange earned her master’s in nursing from Ohio University.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.