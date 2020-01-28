Republican Woman offering scholarship

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club is offering a $500 scholarship to assist any Highland County senior planning to further their education in the fall.

The scholarship is in memory of Margaret Van Frank, a longtime resident and member of the Highland County Republican Party.

Applicants must be a resident of Highland County and be graduating from one of the five Highland County public schools, Hillsboro Christian Academy, or be home schooled. Students must be planning to attend a two- our four-year college, a trade or technical school, or a certificate program after graduation from high school. A 2.5 grade point average is required to apply.

The application process consists of a short essay and an interview. Political affiliation is not a consideration for the scholarship.

Applications are available at all of the Highland County high school guidance counselor offices. Home school students can call Anna Howett, a scholarship committee member, at 937-927-5663 to obtain an application.

The deadline to apply is March 25, with the scholarships winners to be announced in May.

Submitted by Highland County Republican Women’s Club.