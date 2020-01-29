Lynchburg-Clay Elementary January Students of the Month

The following children were chosen as Lynchburg-Clay Elementary Students of the Month for January. The students were chosen by their teachers for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and being a positive role model for others. Each student received a certificate from Principal Angela Godby, a key tag necklace, a certificate for a free meal from Ponderosa in Hillsboro, and a certificate for free ice cream from Terry’s Pizza in Lynchburg. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Zayne Wilson (1), Marley Jacobs (1), Chloe Pierce (1), Dylan Hudgins (1), Evionna Keyser (PK), Sutton Hibbs (K), Madison Estle (K), Lexi Cordrey (K) and Meela Shaffer (K); (second row, l-r) Rose Powih (2), Ashton Fawley (2), JonahEldridge (2), Damon McPherson (2), Becca McLaughlin (2), Zoey Taylor (3), Jason Butler (3), Jocelyn Vance (3) and Andrew Pack (3); (third row, l-r) Godby, Harley Lewis (4), Noah Eldridge (4), Linkin Barnett (4), Aubrey Jones (5), Charlie Shelton (5), Allyson Jones (5) and Kennedy Burns (5). Absent from picture are Baylor Wells (PK), Dustin Stites (1) and Micah Goings (4).

