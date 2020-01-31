Falls are not a normal part of aging, and most falls can be prevented. By knowing and managing your risk factors, you can live a full and active life free of the fear of falling. Through the Ohio Department of Aging’s “Don’t Fall for Me, Valentine” campaign, teachers can engage school-age children in preventing older adult falls by spotting fall hazards and helping older adults learn habits to reduce their risk.

The “Don’t Fall for Me, Valentine” tool kit includes lesson plans, talking points, cards to color with falls prevention tips on the back, a coloring book, word search puzzle and answer sheet, and “Find the Falls Risk” poster.

Any teacher is encouraged to participate in the campaign by downloading the tool kit and using the resources in their classroom to raise the awareness of falls prevention during the Valentine season. The local Area Agency on Aging District 7 supports this worthwhile campaign to educate school-age children on the importance of falls prevention and how they can help their relatives.

To learn more about how to download the materials, contact the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) at 1-800-582-7277, ext. 224 or 252 or email info@aaa7.org.

The local AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with longterm care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through email at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.