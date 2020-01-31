Growing Greater Greenfield spotlighted

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) is being spotlighted at Southern Hills Community Bank for the month of February for its continued support to the Greenfield community.

Working together to share our history, grow our community, and promote our future — this is the mission statement of G3, a non-profit organization that was founded in Greenfield in 2010. The goal of G3 is to revitalize and beautify Greenfield, particularly the downtown area, while providing fun events for the community. The original name of the organization was Greening Greater Greenfield, but that was changed in 2017 to better suit its purpose.

All the funds raised at its events and by donations are put back into the community. Right now, it is working on several projects. It is about to purchase the last self-watering inserts for all the flowerpots downtown. It is also in discussion about getting some murals painted or repainting the old ads on the buildings in the downtown area.

Some of G3’s past projects include the shelter house at Felson Park, a Norway Pine tree in the courtyard of the City Building, and the military banners you see hanging on the light poles downtown. A big undertaking that is almost completed is to get the downtown historic area on the National Historic Register.

Each year G3 decorates the City Building and courtyard for Christmas, provides funds to purchase and plant flowers in the flower pots, and feeds the students during McClain Service Day.

The funds raised and donated also help G3 provide events for the community to enjoy. The next event is new, G3’s Souper Bowl. We will have soups brought in from local organizations. Your ticket not only lets you eat all the soup you want, but you will also get to choose a handcrafted soup bowl to take home. This event will be on Feb. 29 from 6-9 p.m. at the Armory. G3 has several other events planned throughout the year such as Greenfield Night at the Paints and Oktoberfest.

Currently, the board consists of 15 members with others serving on committees. It is always looking for volunteers in any capacity, whether it is serving on the board, serving on a committee or volunteering at one of the events.

If you have any questions or ideas, reach out to G3 on its Facebook page, by email or you can contact it through the website. The website is still a work in progress that will hopefully be completed soon.

Stop by Southern Hills Community Bank located at 134 N. Washington St., Greenfield, to check out the G3 display located in the lobby. You can also make donations to help with the projects set for 2020 in making Greenfield beautiful.

Submitted by Angie Trefz, branch manager, Southern Hills Community Bank.