Wright-Deaton wins ‘Doing Right Thing’ award

McClain Cadet Destinie Wright-Deaton has won the “Student Caught Doing the Right Thing” award for the second nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.

Wright-Deaton put together a Powerpoint presentation and discussed the causes and several alternatives of self-harming after receiving intel that a large number of eighth-grade students were in the act of harming themselves. Wright-Deaton will receive a gift card to McDonald’s as a reward for her actions.

Teachers submit nominations for the “Student Caught Doing the Right Thing” award if they see students doing something good or kind without being told to do so or without wanting recognition. The award is given every nine weeks.

Master Sergeant John Wilson, who nominated Wright-Deaton, said, “I was impressed with her desire and ability to deliver a valuable lesson and life skill to our young cadets.” He also said how she is “typically very quiet and reserved,” but really stepped out of her comfort zone to help others.

Other students who were nominated were Kilei Mick and Zach Crum. They also did something good without being told to do so and without even knowing anyone was watching. Kindness goes a long way, but it never goes unnoticed.

Mick’s nominator had this to say: “Kilei is always ready to help a friend or classmate. In the class period I have her, she is always helping the other students and the younger kids in my class without me having to ask. She is always smiling and friendly. She has a great sense of humor and makes us laugh. Kilei returned to our district as a senior, which is a very hard year to come back for.”

Crum’s nominator said: “At the recent bake sale, Zach Crum purchased an item and as he was walking away he realized he had taken two. He could have just kept on walking, but he returned the item. This shows me that he is honest and a good role model. He has always been very helpful to his peers and his elders… Last year when the football team sold their mulch, he was a very big part in the success of the project…”

Submitted by Heather Parker, McClain High School journalism student.

