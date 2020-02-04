Part of an effort to honor hospitalized veterans, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will mark National Salute to Veteran Patients from Feb. 9-15 by encouraging communities seek out opportunities to volunteer at their local VA facilities.

“VA values the contributions of our volunteers, donors and partners in helping us keep the promise to America’s veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “These community resources confirm to our veterans that we are a nation that cares and remembers their sacrifices every day.”

Last year, schools, community groups and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 109,000 valentines to VA medical centers, which were distributed to veteran patients at facilities across the country. Additionally, more than 2,900 volunteers and 521 community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized veterans.

Nationwide, more than 61,000 volunteers provide more than 9.2 million volunteer hours serving veterans. Volunteers are a priceless asset to the nation’s veterans and to the department.

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center will kick off National Salute to Veteran Patients Week with a brunch on Monday, Feb. 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Building 9. This event is hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio and is free to veterans and a guest. Other events during the week include a Healthy Teaching Kitchen Cooking Class, Miss Ohio visit and rock painting. Check out our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) for a complete list of event dates and times.

For those wanting to volunteer and join the mission to honor the sacrifice and service of America’s veterans during the national salute or any time of year, contact Voluntary Service at 740-773-1141, ext. 7420, or online at www.volunteer.va.gov.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.