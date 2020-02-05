Evangelical Christian Ladies meet

The Evangelical Christian Ladies (ECL) of the Greenfield Church of Christ in Christian Union (CCCU) held its Jan. 20 meeting at the church fellowship building.

The group president, Dolly Newkirk, opened the meeting and Beth Lewis prayed for the meeting and for the food. The group enjoyed a menu of spaghetti, baked beans, chicken salad, potato salad, lettuce salad, cookies and pies, iced tea and pop.

Dolly Newkirk, Minerva Seitz, Beth Lewis, Katelyn Lewis, Linda Oiler, Judy Grooms, Marilyn Kassi, Dustin Yates and Esther Royse were present.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given. The group discussed old business. The members decided to elect new officers in June for this new year. They are planning to have a bake sale on March 6.

There was no meeting in December so the members exchanged Christmas gifts at the January meeting. The meeting was discussed.

The church is located on the corner of Fifth Street and McClain Avenue in Greenfield.

The next meeting will be on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Submitted by Esther Royse.