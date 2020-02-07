Hillsboro FFA competes in biotechnology

This year the Hillsboro FFA competed in the first ever Ohio Biotechnology Career Development Event (CDE) at Central State University. The Biotechnology CDE focuses on applying science and lab skills.

During the contest, students identified lab equipment and demonstrated multiple lab techniques such as using a micropipette and reading electrophoresis gel. The students did a team activity that required them to research a current topic that was related to the biotechnology field. This year, the topic was how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and how the virus works.

This year, members Alora Brown, Katie Craig, Joe Helterbrand, and Jaiden Hughes participated in this event and placed fifth in the state. The Hillsboro FFA would like to thank Sarah Weisner for helping coach the team in the weeks prior to the contest.

“I learned a lot from this experience and had fun doing the contest,” Hughes said.

Submitted by Alora Brown, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured are Katie Craig, Jaiden Hughes, Alora Brown, and Joe Helterbrand with Sarah Weisner (center) at Central State University. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Biotechnology.jpg Pictured are Katie Craig, Jaiden Hughes, Alora Brown, and Joe Helterbrand with Sarah Weisner (center) at Central State University. Submitted photo