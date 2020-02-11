Grimes on Ohio Angus Association Board of Directors

These Angus producers, including John Grimes of Hillsboro, were elected to serve on the Ohio Angus Association Board of Directors and are pictured at the 2020 Ohio Angus Association Annual Meeting and Banquet, Feb. 1 in La Rue, Ohio. Seated from left are Wes Untied, Granville, director; Scott Millikan, Napoleon, director; Shawn Howell, Shelby, director; Allen Gahler, Graytown, treasurer; Todd Raines, Seaman, president; Keith Kauffman, Danville, vice president; Daniel Wells, Frankfort, executive secretary; Joseph Sanders, Harrod, chairman of the board; and John King, Tiffin, director. Directors standing from left are Nick Wagner IV, Attica; Michael Atterholt, Jeromesville; John Hall, Cardington; Kelvin Egner, Shelby; Henry Bergfeld, Summittville; Jay Clutter, Wapakoneta; David Felumlee, Newark; David Baird, Washington Court House; Fred Penick, Hebron; Grimes; Tim Harsh, Radnor; and Dan DeMeyer, West Union. Photo by Alex Tolbert, American Angus Association.

