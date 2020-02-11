Community Care Hospice receives donations

Community Care Hospice received donations of $3,000 from the Health Alliance of Clinton County and $200 from Peoples Bank.

“We are honored and privileged to be chosen as one of the charities these organizations selected this year,” said Patti Settlemyre, retired executive director and founder of Community Care Hospice. “These donations will be used for patient care. The funds will help Community Care Hospice continue to provide superior care and superior services to our patients and families.”

Community Care Hospice is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community. Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area, including Highland County. Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities.

General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

Submitted by Heather Maurer, mission engagement media content editor, Community Care Hospice.

Cindy Petrich (left) and Kathy Havey (right), representatives from the Health Alliance Clinton County, presented Patti Settlemyre (center), retired executive director and founder of Community Care Hospice, with a $3,000 donation for patient care. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Hospic-pic.jpg Cindy Petrich (left) and Kathy Havey (right), representatives from the Health Alliance Clinton County, presented Patti Settlemyre (center), retired executive director and founder of Community Care Hospice, with a $3,000 donation for patient care. Submitted photo