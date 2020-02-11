COMMUNITY CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Immunization Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Highland County Health Department, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Greenfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield Chapter #133 R.A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield Lodge #318 F.&A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.

Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8 a.m., Highland SWCD office, 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Highland County Chapter of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc., 10 a.m., Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro.

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Greenfield Lions Club, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Chapter #40 R.A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Cherry Twig, 1 p.m.

Mary Martha Circle, 9 a.m.

Hillsboro Retail Merchants, 8 a.m.

Questers, 7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Missions Group, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St.

Hillsboro Friday Club, 1:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Evangelical Christian Ladies of the Greenfield Church of Christ in Christian Union, 5:30 p.m., at the church, Fifth and McClain Avenues, Greenfield.

NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m., 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, looking for federal, postal and agriculture employees; call Jerry Townsley, 513-875-2794, for more information.

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Highland District Hospital’s Alzheimer Support Group, 5-8 p.m., HDH second floor meeting room; for more information call (937) 840-6581.

Log Cabin Herb Society, Hartman Log Cabin, Route 50, east of Owensville.

Lynchburg Lions Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Junior Women’s Club, 8 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

BLOOM/Garden Club, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Commons Community Room. Everyone welcome.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Highland County Homeless Shelter, 1 p.m., Hi-Tec Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Express) Support Group.

Greenfield Garden Club.

Agri Farm Bureau, 8 p.m.

Bainbridge Historical Society, 7 p.m.

Elks #361, 7S p.m., Elks Lodge, Danville Pike, Hillsboro.

Dorcas Circle, 1:30 p.m.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, Hillsboro.

AmVets Post 61 euchre, 11541 North Shore Dr., 5:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Immunization Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Highland County Health Department, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

South Salem Garden Club.

AmVets Post #61 Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., AmVets Hall, 11541 North Shore Dr.

Southwest Central Ohio Detachment #995 Marine Corps League, Inc., 7 p.m., Senior Citizens Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Highland Trailbreakers, 7:30 p.m., clubhouse at Highland County Fairgrounds.

New Market Extension Homemakers, 1 p.m.

Free anonymous confidential HIV testing, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Highland County Greenfield Community Action.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Rocky Fork Lake Community Alliance, 7 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Film Foggers Photo Club, 7 p.m., Highland County Administration Building large meeting room.

Greenfield Twentieth Century Club, 7 p.m.

Liberal Arts Club, 7:30 p.m.

Antique Car Club, 8 p.m.

Hillsboro Council #16 R.&S.M., 7:30 p.m.

Highland County Rod and Gun Club, 7 p.m., Highland County Administration Building, basement meeting room, Hillsboro. Public is invited.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Liberty Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., The Frog and Club Restaurant, 451 Danville Pike, Hillsboro.

Highland County Veterans Service Commission, 5 p.m., Highland County Veterans Service Office, Hi-Tech Center, 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Hillsboro AGLOW Lighthouse Womens Ministry, 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church Fellowship Hall, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 1325, 7:30 p.m., at the lodge.

Hillsboro Mothers Club, 7 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Lynchburg Lions Club, 7 p.m.