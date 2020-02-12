HHS strawberry sale underway

On Feb. 4 the Hillsboro FFA began selling strawberries. Flats of strawberries contain eight pints. Orders are due by Feb. 14, and strawberries will be delivered the week of March 2. Money from the fundraiser pays for different activities the FFA participates in such as conventions, meetings, camps and more. Last year, Ashlie Hillyer was the number one seller with approximately $700 worth of sales. Contact the Hillsboro FFA for more information at ffa@hillsboro-indians.org or 937-393-3485 ext. 1580. Pictured are Emma Parry and Christine.

