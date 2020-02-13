Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club visits Heartland

Members of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club presented all of the residents of Heartland of Hillsboro with a special Valentine’s Day flower and vase Wednesday evening. Shown, from left, are club president Allyce Horne; Beth Pniewski standing behind her twin children, Aiden and Olivia; Stacy Ashley; Brittane Dance and her daughter, Kinsley; Erica Morgan; Regina Crowe; Cegi Boatman; and Mary Dixon.

