Posted on by

Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club visits Heartland


Members of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club presented all of the residents of Heartland of Hillsboro with a special Valentine’s Day flower and vase Wednesday evening. Shown, from left, are club president Allyce Horne; Beth Pniewski standing behind her twin children, Aiden and Olivia; Stacy Ashley; Brittane Dance and her daughter, Kinsley; Erica Morgan; Regina Crowe; Cegi Boatman; and Mary Dixon.

Members of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club presented all of the residents of Heartland of Hillsboro with a special Valentine’s Day flower and vase Wednesday evening. Shown, from left, are club president Allyce Horne; Beth Pniewski standing behind her twin children, Aiden and Olivia; Stacy Ashley; Brittane Dance and her daughter, Kinsley; Erica Morgan; Regina Crowe; Cegi Boatman; and Mary Dixon.


Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Members of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club presented all of the residents of Heartland of Hillsboro with a special Valentine’s Day flower and vase Wednesday evening. Shown, from left, are club president Allyce Horne; Beth Pniewski standing behind her twin children, Aiden and Olivia; Stacy Ashley; Brittane Dance and her daughter, Kinsley; Erica Morgan; Regina Crowe; Cegi Boatman; and Mary Dixon.

Members of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club presented all of the residents of Heartland of Hillsboro with a special Valentine’s Day flower and vase Wednesday evening. Shown, from left, are club president Allyce Horne; Beth Pniewski standing behind her twin children, Aiden and Olivia; Stacy Ashley; Brittane Dance and her daughter, Kinsley; Erica Morgan; Regina Crowe; Cegi Boatman; and Mary Dixon.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Jr-Womens-Club-A.jpgMembers of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club presented all of the residents of Heartland of Hillsboro with a special Valentine’s Day flower and vase Wednesday evening. Shown, from left, are club president Allyce Horne; Beth Pniewski standing behind her twin children, Aiden and Olivia; Stacy Ashley; Brittane Dance and her daughter, Kinsley; Erica Morgan; Regina Crowe; Cegi Boatman; and Mary Dixon. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette