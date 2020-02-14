Milnes’ art is showcased

Up next in the art showcase is Matthew Milnes, a senior at McClain High School.
Following are questions that were recently posed to him by McClain journalism students.
Q: What inspires you?
A: I’m not sure what inspires me. I just use my surroundings, I guess.
Q: What type of art is in the showcase?
A: The type of art is mostly pen and pencil in a wide range of styles.
Q: How do you feel about your art being displayed?
A: I take a lot of pride in my work so I feel that my art isn’t good enough to be in the showcase.
Q: What does art mean to you?
A: I like the freedom art gives to me. I feel I can create anything I want, and I can spend hours to weeks on a project.
Q: What kind of art do you like to create?
A: I like creating multiple varieties of art, but for the most part, my art is abstract.
Brooklyn Higginbotham and Emily Smith are McClain High School journalism students.