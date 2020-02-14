Milnes’ art is showcased

Up next in the art showcase is Matthew Milnes, a senior at McClain High School.

Following are questions that were recently posed to him by McClain journalism students.

Q: What inspires you?

A: I’m not sure what inspires me. I just use my surroundings, I guess.

Q: What type of art is in the showcase?

A: The type of art is mostly pen and pencil in a wide range of styles.

Q: How do you feel about your art being displayed?

A: I take a lot of pride in my work so I feel that my art isn’t good enough to be in the showcase.

Q: What does art mean to you?

A: I like the freedom art gives to me. I feel I can create anything I want, and I can spend hours to weeks on a project.

Q: What kind of art do you like to create?

A: I like creating multiple varieties of art, but for the most part, my art is abstract.

Brooklyn Higginbotham and Emily Smith are McClain High School journalism students.

The artwork of McClain High School senior Matthew Milnes is shown in this display. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Milnes-pic.jpg The artwork of McClain High School senior Matthew Milnes is shown in this display. Submitted photo