New barber location opens

Danny Roberts has opened a new barbershop at Shear Savage Salon & Spa, 317 E. Main St., Hillsboro. He is cutting hair by appoitment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Roberts has 10 years experience and worked the past four years at Uncle Buck’s Barber Shop in HIllsboro. He can be reached at 937-509-0240. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Roberts-ic.jpg Danny Roberts has opened a new barbershop at Shear Savage Salon & Spa, 317 E. Main St., Hillsboro. He is cutting hair by appoitment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Roberts has 10 years experience and worked the past four years at Uncle Buck’s Barber Shop in HIllsboro. He can be reached at 937-509-0240. Submitted photo