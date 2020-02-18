Posted on by

Buckskin intramural basketball champions


The fourth and fifth grade students at Buckskin Elementary competed in an intramural basketball tournament. The double-elimination tournament games were played during lunch time recess. There were six teams in two divisions, East and West. The West Divisional champions and Buckskin champions went to Team #5. The East Divisional champions and Buckskin runners-up Team were #4. The championship team consisted of Captain Ean Barrett, Brooklyn Bolender, Leiland Bond and Keionnae Hughes. The runner-up team consisted of Captain Cody Bruce, Autumn Uhrig, Elijah Storer and Noah Addis.

Submitted photo

