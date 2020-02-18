Local collegiate news

Editor’s note — The following was composed from a variety of news releases.

Humphries on Ashland Dean’s List

Marissa Humphries of Hillsboro was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Humphries is majoring in intervention specialist middle grades education.

Mercy College honors lists

Hillsboro residents Lloyd Gallimore and Erin Turner have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. Gallimore, BS in Nursing, completion, was named to the dean’s list and Turner, BS in medical imaging, was named to the honors list.

Miami University Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the first semester of 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Hillsboro residents named to the list include Dylan Boone and Taylor Bowles.

Mangus on Youngstown list

Matthew Mangus of Hillsboro has been named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University for fall semester 2019. Mangus is majoring in chemical engineering at YSU. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

Creed Alabama President’s List

Makayla Lynn Creed of Lynchburg was named to the University of Alabama President’s List for fall 2019. The list includes students with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Miami Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester of 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Hillsboro residents the list include Jeffrey Beery, Emily Burwinkel and Cole Bradford.