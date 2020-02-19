Oaks accepting 2020 high school applications

High school programs are filling fast at Great Oaks campuses as applications for 2020 are up sharply over last year, but officials said that space is still available in many programs leading to good careers.

“These are high demand career fields,” said Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey. “Students can earn certifications and walk right into a career when they graduate from high school. Most of our graduates also leave here with college credit.”

Mulvey said that Great Oaks regularly gets calls from area employers looking for skilled professionals, particularly in several areas:

* Manufacturing — precision machining

* Transportation — automotive collision technology, automotive mechanics, and industrial diesel mechanics

* Computers and technology — web applications and game development and computer service technicians/networking

* Construction — construction technologies, framing and finishing, commercial/residential electricity, and heavy equipment operations

“Every high school graduate will eventually begin a career,” said Mulvey. “Great Oaks graduates can start a career right away, with no debt, and it’s not uncommon for employers to pay for college for these grads.”

Mulvey emphasized that available spaces are filling daily for next year’s class of incoming juniors, as applications are up 24 percent over last year, and encouraged students to act quickly.

For more information, go to hs.greatoaks.com.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.