Oaks students qualify for state competition

Laurel Oaks Business Professionals of America (BPA) students competed in research presentations and testing in finance, marketing, technology and management in January, and qualified for state competition in 26 categories.

The state qualifiers will move on to state competition in Columbus on March 12-13.

Students who advance to the National Leadership Conference will be traveling to the Washington, D.C. area in May.

State qualifiers are:

* Christen Rice, Computer Service Technician and Networking student from Clinton-Massie, PC Servicing & Troubleshooting.

* William Perez, Computer Service Technician and Networking, Wilmington, Computer Security & Troubleshooting.

* Jordan Reitmire, Web Apps, East Clinton, Computer Security.

* Jordan Carr, Web Apps, WCH, Visual Basics Design & Fundamentals of Web Design.

* Isaac Lykins,Web Apps, Hillsboro, Fundamentals of Web Design.

* Jillian Green, Digital Arts, Blanchester, Graphic Design Promotion.

* Kiara Gilpen, Digital Arts, Washington C.H., Digital Publishing.

* Cameron Blakeman, Computer Service Technician and Networking, Wilmington, Computer Modeling.

* Cade Beatty, Digital Arts, Fairfield Local; Caitlyn Booth, Digital Arts, Washington C.H.; Dakota Brown, Digital Arts, Miami Trace; and Brock Liff, Digital Arts, Miami Trace, Broadcast News Production Team.

BPA is a national student organization promoting business, technical and marketing skills, with 43,000 members in over 2,300 chapters in 23 states.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.