Lynchburg-Clay Elementary February Students of the Month

Lynchburg-Clay Elementary has announce its February Students of the Month. The following students were chosen by their teachers for being exceptional PAX leaders. These students are also role models to their classmates and work hard in the classroom. The students received a certificate of recognition, a necklace key tag, a gift certificate to Ponderosa for a free kids meal and a gift certificate to Terry’s Pizza for a free ice cream. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Cameron West (PK), Addy Rose (K), Colin O’Bryant (K), Dawson Dye (K), Harper Barnett (K), Madalyn Bernard (1), Everett Van Fleet (1), Kadeelynn Fields (1) and Addison Pointer (1); (second row, l-r) Easton Landess-Williford (2), Liam Eldridge (2), Gideon Dabbs (2), Crosby Garman (2), Logan Fields (3), Koen Collins (3), Bentley Watson (3) and Jacob DeHaas (3); (third row, l-r) Trinity Ollino (4), Rhealynn Morris (4), Brayden Warne (4), Jamie Hively (5), Destiny Reynolds (5) and Principal Godby. Absent from the picture are Rinn Simmons (PK), Savaia Kinney (1), Summer Pettit (2), Rylan Boyd (4), Porter Garrett (5) and Lily Doughman (5).

Lynchburg-Clay Elementary has announce its February Students of the Month. The following students were chosen by their teachers for being exceptional PAX leaders. These students are also role models to their classmates and work hard in the classroom. The students received a certificate of recognition, a necklace key tag, a gift certificate to Ponderosa for a free kids meal and a gift certificate to Terry’s Pizza for a free ice cream. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Cameron West (PK), Addy Rose (K), Colin O’Bryant (K), Dawson Dye (K), Harper Barnett (K), Madalyn Bernard (1), Everett Van Fleet (1), Kadeelynn Fields (1) and Addison Pointer (1); (second row, l-r) Easton Landess-Williford (2), Liam Eldridge (2), Gideon Dabbs (2), Crosby Garman (2), Logan Fields (3), Koen Collins (3), Bentley Watson (3) and Jacob DeHaas (3); (third row, l-r) Trinity Ollino (4), Rhealynn Morris (4), Brayden Warne (4), Jamie Hively (5), Destiny Reynolds (5) and Principal Godby. Absent from the picture are Rinn Simmons (PK), Savaia Kinney (1), Summer Pettit (2), Rylan Boyd (4), Porter Garrett (5) and Lily Doughman (5). https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_February-students-of-month.jpg Lynchburg-Clay Elementary has announce its February Students of the Month. The following students were chosen by their teachers for being exceptional PAX leaders. These students are also role models to their classmates and work hard in the classroom. The students received a certificate of recognition, a necklace key tag, a gift certificate to Ponderosa for a free kids meal and a gift certificate to Terry’s Pizza for a free ice cream. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Cameron West (PK), Addy Rose (K), Colin O’Bryant (K), Dawson Dye (K), Harper Barnett (K), Madalyn Bernard (1), Everett Van Fleet (1), Kadeelynn Fields (1) and Addison Pointer (1); (second row, l-r) Easton Landess-Williford (2), Liam Eldridge (2), Gideon Dabbs (2), Crosby Garman (2), Logan Fields (3), Koen Collins (3), Bentley Watson (3) and Jacob DeHaas (3); (third row, l-r) Trinity Ollino (4), Rhealynn Morris (4), Brayden Warne (4), Jamie Hively (5), Destiny Reynolds (5) and Principal Godby. Absent from the picture are Rinn Simmons (PK), Savaia Kinney (1), Summer Pettit (2), Rylan Boyd (4), Porter Garrett (5) and Lily Doughman (5). Submitted photo