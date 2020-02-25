Oaks students headed to state competition

Eight Laurel Oaks students are headed to state Future Healthcare Professionals competition after showing their skills and knowledge in regional events.

The competitive events were either individual or team activities; they typically included a 50- to 100-question test of specific knowledge. Some events required students to demonstrate their health care knowledge and skills in a mock scenario.

Laurel Oaks students who qualified for state competition:

Rhianna Madden, Health Technology student from Wilmington, placed 2nd in the Home Health Aide category.

MacKenzie Kay, Health Technology, McClain High School, placed 1st in Medical Spelling.

Haley Unger, Dental Assisting, Hillsboro, placed 3rd in Dental Science.

Shondra McGuigan, Health Technology, Wilmington, placed 1st in Nurse Assisting.

Alexia Garen, Health Technology, East Clinton, placed 2nd in Nurse Assisting.

Adrian Williams, Health Technology, Wilmington, placed 1st in Personal Care.

Dustin Bainter, Health Technology, Washington High School, placed 1st in Life Support Skills.

Bristol Cantwell, Dental Assisting, Wilmington, 2nd place, Dental Terminology.

Great Oaks offers over 30 career programs for high school students, including healthcare programs in Dental Assisting, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, Health Technology, Secondary Practical Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

HOSA — Future Healthcare Professionals is a national student organization dedicated to health care education.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.