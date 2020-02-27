Leadership Highland explores local government

On Jan. 29, participants in Leadership Highland met to learn more about local government in Highland County.

The day started by meeting with the Highland County commissioners, where commissioners Terry Britton and Jeff Duncan described their positions and the kinds of situations they deal with on a regular basis.

Judge Rocky Coss taught Leadership Highland participants about the Highland County Common Pleas Court and the history of the courtroom. Tom Horst led the group on a tour of the prosecutor’s office and the old jail. Horst also showed the circus posters that were repurposed for the roof of the old jail, which can be viewed from the attic of the building.

During lunch, the group discussed plans for their group project.

The final location that was visited during the day was the Highland County Engineer’s Office. Chris Fauber, Highland County engineer, and Christian Dunlap, deputy engineer, spoke about road construction projects in the county and the process of snow removal. Fauber and Dunlap provided at tour of the shop, salt storage facility, and where they make road signs in-house.

The next meeting of Leadership Highland will highlight local manufacturing. For more information about Leadership Highland, or other OSU Extension programming, contact the OSU Extension office in Hillsboro at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.