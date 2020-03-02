Hillsboro, McClain host robotics competition

Hillsboro and McClain high schools hosted the Highland County VEXClassic event on Saturday, Feb. 22. Forty-seven teams registered for the event.

Team 45133F from Hillsboro won the Excellence Award in the middle school division. The Excellence Award is the highest honor and award given by VEX.

Team 45133C from Hillsboro, and 14246D from Greenfield formed an alliance and won the tournament. Teams 45133F and 45133H will be competing at the Middle School State division on March 6. Teams 45133C and 14246D will compete on March 7 in the High School State division.

Two other teams from Hillsboro, 45133A and 45133B, will also becompeting in the high school division.

Submitted by Kyah Chaney, Hillsboro High School.

Pictured are Kyah Chaney, Will Hart, Evan Fender, Lane Wilson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Robitics-pic-1.jpg Pictured are Kyah Chaney, Will Hart, Evan Fender, Lane Wilson. Submitted photo Pictured are Maddie Mikkelson, Jacob Lovely, Gavin Miller and Ty Hottinger. Aiden Bennett was absent. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_robotics-pic-2.jpg Pictured are Maddie Mikkelson, Jacob Lovely, Gavin Miller and Ty Hottinger. Aiden Bennett was absent. Submitted photo