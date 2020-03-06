Wilkin brings education leaders together

State Representative Shane Wilkin and area school leaders recently met with the chairman of the Ohio House Primary and Secondary Education Committee to share ideas and discuss the need for reforms.

House Primary and Secondary Education Committee Chairman Don Jones spent more than 20 years as a teacher in eastern Ohio’s Harrison County before becoming a state representative last year. Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) hosted Jones to help bring attention to the needs of schools in rural Ohio.

“I appreciate Chairman Jones meeting with our local school leaders,” Wilkin said. “I think it’s important as we continue working toward meaningful education reforms that we are listening to and working with our local schools.”

In addition to ongoing deliberations over reforming the state’s EdChoice voucher program, there is also widespread consensus on the need to reform Ohio’s school accountability and testing system, Wilkin said. Moreover, state funding for local schools is critical, especially for rural districts.

“We all share a common goal, which is to ensure students receive a quality education that helps them succeed in school and in life,” Wilkin said. “It’s my hope that we can bring together the expertise we have at the Statehouse and in our local schools to develop meaningful reforms that have a positive impact on the lives of young people.”

Wilkin represents the 91st District, which includes Clinton, Highland and Pike counties, and part of Ross County.

For more information, please contact Rep. Wilkin’s office at 614-466-3506 or Rep91@OhioHouse.gov.

Submitted by Ohio House of Representatives Majority Communications Department.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (at left at the table) is pictured during a meeting with some of the state's educational leaders. Submitted photo