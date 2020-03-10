Smith joins First State Bank

The executive team at First State Bank has announced that Bryan Smith has joined the company and will focus on mortgage loan originations in Clinton and Highland counties.

A lifelong resident of Highland County, Smith is a graduate of Whiteoak High School. He went on to Southern State to earn an associate’s degree in applied business with a concentration in real estate.

Smith brings several years of lending and banking experience to his role and has spent much of his career working and building relationships in Highland and Clinton counties. During his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife, Beth, and two sons. His hobbies include being outdoors, boating and camping with friends and family.

Smith will join Joshua Martin, banking center manager in Wilmington, and Scott Holmer, business development officer, to serve the Wilmington community and Clinton County market. He will also be working closely with Diana Grooms, banking center manager in Hillsboro, and Amy Hamilton, commercial/agricultural loan officer, to help serve the Hillsboro community and the Highland County market.

First State Bank has been an institution since 1884. With banking center locations in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland, Fayette and Hamilton counties, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled.

To learn more about First State Bank, visit www.fsb4me.com.

Submitted by Lauren K. Hamilton, marketing manager, First State Bank.

Smith https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Smith-mug.jpg Smith