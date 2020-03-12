Ohio and Highland County 4-H Week

Since 1902, youth in Ohio 4-H clubs have followed the motto to “make the best better” and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recognized the impact of 4-H by proclaiming March 8-14 as Ohio 4-H Week.

In Highland County, almost 700 youth participate in 4-H.

“I have been in 4-H for over 10 years and I wouldn’t change a second of it, local 4-H member Logan Cummings said. “To put it simply, 4-H is my home. I have made friendships with people that I would have never met without 4-H. 4-H represents integrity, dedication, fairness, creativity, leadership and friendship. It has helped me to become a strong, outspoken person from a shy awkward kid. 4-H has many different meanings, each unique to each 4-Her; to me it means hard work, family and loyalty.”

According to Dr. Kirk Bloir, assistant director, OSU Extension, State 4-H Leader, 4-H helps youth develop important life skills. “Youth in 4-H are more likely to be active in their communities, make healthy choices and look for higher education opportunities,” said Bloir.

Volunteers are a vital part of 4-H, sharing their time and expertise to help youth succeed. In Highland County, there are more than 150 volunteers who assist with programs, camps, fairs, committees and serve as club advisors. Ohio 4-H volunteers will be recognized on March 14 at the Ohio 4-H Conference in Columbus.

The Ohio 4-H Youth Development program is part of Ohio State University Extension in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. More than 171,000 youth participate in 4-H clubs, camps and school enrichment programs.

Submitted by Danielle Combs, Extension educator, 4-H youth development, OSU Extension Highland County.

Highland County 4-H members, from left, Cat Knope, Rachel Rudy and Jase Huffman are pictured during a school visit to Buckskin Elementary. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_jr-leaders-school-visit.jpg Highland County 4-H members, from left, Cat Knope, Rachel Rudy and Jase Huffman are pictured during a school visit to Buckskin Elementary. Submitted photo