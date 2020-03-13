Participating in census is important

Once a decade the country participates in the census, which provides the basis for redistribution of Congressional seats, redistricting and assigning billions of dollars in federal and state funding to support your state, county and community’s vital programs. If you have not already received something from the Census Bureau, you will soon.

Many of the programs provided through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are dependent upon federal and state dollars. Not only for our agency, but for other local agencies and organizations whose funding depends upon population size, it is imperative to have an accurate count. This gives us an opportunity to receive all of the funding available for our true population size in order to serve the people in our district who could benefit from our programs and services.

This year, there are even more options to complete the census. You can: respond online, respond by phone, mail a paper questionnaire, or respond in person.

Depending on how likely your area is to respond online, you’ll receive either an invitation encouraging you to respond online, or an invitation with a paper questionnaire. Over March and April, if you have not responded yet, you will receive additional reminders to participate. If you have not participated through either the online method, by phone, or through mail, a census taker will follow-up with you in person.

During the 2020 census, the Census Bureau will never ask you for: your Social Security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party, or your bank or credit card account numbers. If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you and asks you for one of these things, it’s a scam, and you should not cooperate.

Participating in the census is a part of our civic duty and important to make sure our district has fair representation and appropriate funding based on our population.

For more information about the census, you can log onto www.census.gov.

For more information about long-term care home and community-based services in your community, please call our agency at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org

Nina R. Keller is the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7, which includes Highland County.