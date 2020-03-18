Chillicothe VA limiting facility traffic

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) continue to adjust to the coronavirus epidemic in an effort to protect the veterans it serves and minimize the risk of COVID-19.

As part of this effort, only veterans with appointments and their essential caregiver support, employees, contractors, VA warehouse and mailroom deliveries and emergency services will be permitted on station. All other traffic will be directed off grounds and not allowed past the screening station.

The Chillicothe VA’s gymnasium and pool are also closed to outside visitors and will be utilized for inpatient care only during this time. The Forrest E. Everhart golf course is also closed.

Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be prescreened. At the Chillicothe campus, all traffic is to enter through the South Entrance and follow traffic signs to the screening locations along Cleveland Avenue. Patients entering the CBOCs will be screened at the door prior to admission into the facility.

The screening consists of three questions:

· Have you travelled in the past 14 days?

· Do you have a fever, shortness of breath, or cough?

· Have you had direct contact with a person who has lab-confirmed COVID-19/Coronavirus?

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call your health care provider. Veterans can call the VA at 740-773-1141, ext. 5575, for guidance.

More information for veterans can be found at https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.