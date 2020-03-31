Wilmington troopers helping feed students

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post has used this pandemic and the subsequent Stay at Home order to help engage with and support its community as it finds a way to feed students and families.

Troopers and dispatchers from the OSHP Wilmington Post have been assisting Wilmington City Schools at the Clinton County Job and Family Services in Wilmington and the Martinsville United Methodist Church. The troopers and dispatchers help on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to distribute food to the families that need this extra service. Wilmington Post personnel assist with the meal distribution and traffic control as needed.

While assisting the community, the Wilmington Post is reminding motorists and families of the importance of following Center of Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Heath guidelines to help slow and potentially stop the spread of COVID-19. Troopers punctuate their willingness to help their communities by reminding them that they are still out responding to calls for service.

“We want the motorists in Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties to know that we’re still out here helping people like we always have,” Lt. Stanley Jordan, Wilmington Post commander, said. “We’re still handling crashes, slowing drivers down, apprehending impaired drivers, and helping people change tires.”

Troopers will also be assisting at Clinton-Massie Middle School on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Submitted by Trooper Sheldon A. Goodrum, Ohio State Highway Patrol.