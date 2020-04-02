Access VA care from home

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is providing high-quality care while keeping veterans safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said Dr. Kathy Berger, Chillicothe VA Medical Center director. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time. To help us address our veterans’ most urgent needs first, the Chillicothe VA asks that veterans use our online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.”

The following are a few of the options available for veterans:

Telephone or video appointments – Veterans can receive care at home either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but the VA is requesting that veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect or contact your local telehealth team at the Chillicothe VA at 740-773-1141, ext. 6372 or 6391.

Prescription Refills – Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. Text message reminders – Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.

Secure Messaging – With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, veterans can send online secure messages to the VA health care team to ask them nonurgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov. Contact your local My HealtheVet representative at the Chillicothe VA at 740-773-1141, ext. 6230 or 6372, with any questions.

The Chillicothe VA is committed to providing veterans quality health care and meeting their daily heath needs with minimized risk to this virus. For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.

Protect yourself and others by taking everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call your health care provider. Veterans can call the VA at 740-773-1141, ext. 5575, for guidance.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.