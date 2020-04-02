The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio has launched the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund because there are urgent needs facing communities, and the region’s nonprofit and public organizations are stepping up to meet the expanding need head-on.

Across the country, needs have emerged in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Appalachian Ohio’s communities, however, face the increased needs of their citizens with an added challenge – a significant philanthropy gap. With nine times fewer philanthropic dollars per capita than the rest of Ohio, the region does not have the same capacity for the grants and partnerships that are so crucial in responding to moments like this one.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has been working to change that every day, but this philanthropy gap makes it all the more important for the region to band together to support the nonprofits and public organizations responding to the current crisis. Through many gifts coming together, there will be a greater impact. As everyone looks to find a way to help, a gift to the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund, which can be made at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus, is a powerful way to make a difference.

The Emergency Response Fund will make grant awards to help 501(c)(3) nonprofits and public organizations whose resources are, and will continue to be, strained by this unprecedented event, as they work to expand and modify how they deliver their services. The fund will begin making grant awards over the coming weeks, focusing on immediate needs, including basic necessities and the health and safety of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 outbreak. Nonprofits and public organizations that are interested in sharing their needs or learning more should visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus.

“Our nonprofits are feeding our neighbors, serving our seniors, providing vital childcare, and protecting all of our health,” said Foundation for Appalachian Ohio President & CEO Cara Dingus Brook. “They play an essential role in our communities every day, but now we see them all stepping in to grow their services, reach more individuals and families, and help us all weather these unprecedented times. They cannot do it alone. I hope those who are able will join us with a gift to provide the help that is needed now more than ever.”

FAO and the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund serve Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties: Adams, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton, and Washington.

The fund was created with dollars from FAO and a number of individual donors, who are showing their support for their neighbors and the communities they love. This week, the Osteopathic Heritage Foundations joined FAO as a partner in its work to grow the Emergency Response Fund and connect funding to nonprofit and public organizations that are meeting the ever-growing needs of the people who call Appalachian Ohio’s communities home.

Every gift to the Emergency Response Fund, no matter its size, will allow the fund to make a greater difference for the nonprofits and communities of Appalachian Ohio.

To support the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund with a gift, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at info@ffao.org or 740-753-1111.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Submitted by Daniel Kington, communications and programs associate, Foundation For Appalachian Ohio.