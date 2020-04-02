Editor’s note — Anyone planning to attend any of the meetings listed below should call ahead to make sure they are still being held.

HCA Benefit Dinner

The Hillsboro Christian Academy Benefit Dinner will be held Thursday, April 9 at 849 S. High St. The cost is $5 per person with those age 3 and under free. There will be an art show and HCA video from 5 to 6:45 p.m., silent auction from 5 to 6:30 p.m., dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and live auction from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield kindergarten registration

The Fairfield Local School District will hold kindergarten registration on April 15. Call the school at 937-780-2988 to schedule an appointment.

Republican Women scholarship

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club is offering a $500 scholarship to assist any Highland County senior planning to further their education in the fall. Applicants must be a resident of Highland County and be graduating from one of the five Highland County public schools, Hillsboro Christian Academy, or be home schooled. Applications are available at all of the Highland County high school guidance counselor offices. The deadline to apply is March 25.