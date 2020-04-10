Lynchburg-Clay still feeding students

The Lynchburg-Clay cafeteria staff, with the help of building custodians and resource officers, are continuing to provide thousands of meals each week to the children in the area during the extended closure. Distribution for children ages 18 and under occurs on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in front of the elementary school. If your child is not currently participating but would like to be added to the list, call the Lynchburg-Clay Board Office at 937-364-2338.

