AAA7 offers Wellness Tip of the Day

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) has announced a new feature to provide helpful wellness tips and encourage active and healthy lifestyles among seniors and throughout local communities. The Wellness Tip of the Day will be shared on Mondays and Thursdays through the AAA7 website and social media Facebook page.

The AAA7 serves 10 counties in southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The idea for the new feature came from the need to postpone scheduled wellness classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wellness classes the AAA7 provides include Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, Chronic Pain Self-Management, Matter of Balance Falls Management, and Tools for Caregivers. Through the new feature, the AAA7 can continue to provide wellness information and helpful resources for seniors and the community to utilize in their daily lives.

To access the wellness tips, follow the AAA7’s social media Facebook page under “Area Agency on Aging District 7,” find the tips on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, or sign-up for the AAA7’s e-mail news list. A registration form for the email news list can be found on the AAA7’s website at the top of the Home Page.

The AAA7 reminds the public that during the pandemic, the AAA7 remains open and ready to respond to the needs of older adults, their caregivers, those living with a disability, and individuals with chronic diseases. Due to the current pandemic and protocols in Ohio for physical distancing, AAA7 local offices in Rio Grande, Waverly, West Union and Wheelersburg are no longer open to the public for “walk-in” appointments; however, the Agency Resource Center is available via phone (1-800-582-7277) to answer questions or provide information on resources in the community. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or you can email the agency at info@aaa7.org.

Assistance the AAA7 can provide over the telephone includes community resources during the pandemic, information on long-term care community‐based services for seniors and those with disabilities, and general information about service providers and contacts in your local community that provide services for long‐term care in the home.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.