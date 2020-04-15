Adena furloughing around 500 employees

Adena Health System President and CEO Jeff Graham today praised Adena’s more than 3,000 caregivers for their work in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and explained the financial challenges associated with providing care during these unprecedented times; along with the temporary layoff of approximatetly 500 employees due to the virus.

“I cannot begin to describe the pride and confidence I feel for every caregiver, and their contributions to the health and well-being of our patients, especially during this time,” said Graham. “The passion each Adena caregiver puts into their work, and the talents displayed – either through direct patient care or in contributions related to System operations – makes difficult decisions like those we are facing that much harder.”

Graham continued, “Adena, like many health systems or hospitals across the country, is managing through the ever-changing circumstances related to COVID-19. As a result, organizations like Adena cannot sustain maintaining current spending without suffering serious long-term financial repercussions. Our projections show Adena will face a deficit of more than $50 million through 2020. Therefore, difficult decisions are needed while making reductions to cause the least disruption for our patients and frontline caregivers.”

Factors identified in calculating Adena’s financial projections include the significant impact of lower operating revenues due to drastic reductions associated with the state’s order to stop all elective surgeries and procedures, along with overall volume decline in emergency department hospital admissions, Urgent Care visits, and normal, everyday hospital census. Additionally, unplanned expenditures around caring for patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, and patients who test positive for the virus have also contributed to financial challenges.

To mitigate its financial deficit, Adena is taking steps to reduce expenses. However, this alone is not enough to ensure the health system can emerge from the pandemic in a financially stable position.

To remain a viable health care organization, Adena is planning to implement temporary furloughs of nonclinical employees and other caregivers who are not providing direct frontline care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly one-third of Adena’s workforce of more than 3,000 are being impacted by some measure of cost savings This includes the approximately 500 individuals who will be temporarily furloughed.

“This is a temporary furlough, not a layoff, meaning caregivers will be able to return to their current position, and will keep their health benefits throughout the period in which they are on furlough,” Graham emphasized. “Individuals are also eligible for unemployment compensation benefits through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Any employee impacted by a furlough during this time is not losing their job and they will return to Adena as quickly as we get through this pandemic and we stabilize as an organization. I want to be clear that Adena will maintain full support of our frontline positions, and this will not impact those areas that provide direct patient care.”

Submitted by Maria Smith, director corporate communications, Adena Health System.