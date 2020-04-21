Adena Hospice collects food for students

When Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the closure of all kindergarten through grade 12 schools in Ohio due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement motivated caregivers with Adena Hospice to pull together for children in the region, extending their caring beyond their normal patient population.

The team’s concern arose from the fact that many local students would not have a healthy meal during the day without the benefit of a school-provided lunch.

“Sadly, for many children, a school lunch is largely depended upon as their primary meal of the day,” said Jennifer Bandy, Adena Hospice manager. “Areas such as Pike County are often faced with these very unfortunate concerns, especially in difficult times like what we are facing now. We want to show support for our communities in any way we can, and to support them as much as they support us.”

Inspired by the efforts of family physician Dr. Ellis Frazier with Adena Family Medicine – Piketon, who for years has acted as a collection point for non-perishable foods for the Pike County Food Pantry, the hospice team collected items among themselve to donate, to help fill this community need.

For COVID-19 specific information, visit adena.org/COVID19.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Volunteers are pictured with some of the food recently collected by Adena Hospice employees. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Adena-Hospice-Pike-Co.-Food-Pantry-donation-1-.jpeg Volunteers are pictured with some of the food recently collected by Adena Hospice employees. Submitted photo