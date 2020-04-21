Perfect attendance through senior year

Connor Snavely, a senior at Edward Lee Mcclain High School in Greenfield, will soon achieve his personal achievement of 14 years of perfect attendance upon graduation despite the covid-19 pandemic. Starting from preK through his high school career Snavely was never tardy or missed a day of preschool all the way through high school. Most people can’t say that.

His achievement started as a young boy at the age of 2. When he reached the age to attend the storytime at the local library it quickly became a routine for him on a weekly basis. He was always eager to hear Miss Vickie read to the group of children. He attended storytime every Tuesday with the dedication of never missing a day.

Snavely was taught dedication and self-discipline at a young age. He was taught to show support whether it be a librarian, school teacher or someone in the community. These educator’s put their time and effort in by preparing what they are going to present. The least you can do is show support by attending because knowledge can be gained through actual experiences.

This is not possible for most. It takes a lot of motivation and dedication along with a healthy immune system. As a child Snavely never really got sick besides a basic cold over the years. Perfect attendance stemmed from his mother, whom completed many years of perfect attendance herself.

As Snavely embarks on his new career in the near future, he plans to keep this achievement ongoing.

Submitted by Melissa Snavely.

Conner Snavely has never missed a day of school from preK through his senior year at McClain High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Snavely-pic.jpg Conner Snavely has never missed a day of school from preK through his senior year at McClain High School. Submitted photo