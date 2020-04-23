Edgewood battling through coronavirus

Edgewood Manor in Greenfield has been blessed with a staff that cares about its residents and come to work to be with residents and keep them company as we go through this together. Staff from all Edgewood departments help with overhead bingo games, dancing in the hallways consisting of line dances to entertain residents and assisting them in communicating with their families.

The staff all maintain social distance even though it is hard resisting a hug from a resident. Theresidents seem to have adjusted to the new norm and staff is always interacting so that they feel loved.

The community is also responsive to residents with window visits to residents happening on a daily basis. One family has provided gift certificates for meals to all our staff twice. The community group “Small Town Big Hearts” is providing meals to the staff weekly from donations around the community. The meals come with drink and dessert and the staff is very appreciative to all involved. Businesses that donated for the annual Easter egg hunt allowed Edgewood to keep its donations to make its residents’ Easter better.

The director of nursing has put in endless hours training staff and reassuring them how to deal with the new norm. She has been at the facility morning, noon and night educating supporting staff. The staff morale committee has done shouts to staff and post resident and staff birthdays so everyone is recognized. It has provided candy for staff to distress.

One of the resident’s family member, using a 3D printer, provide Edgewood with 25 face shields. The facility is working with Highland County EMA as they have provide Edgewood with 100 surgical masks and twice a week updates to keep the facility informed as to what is happening in the county.

Submitted by Merry Fairley, Edgewood Manor.

Edgewood Manor residents are pictured during activities that have helped keep them busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Submitted photo