Southern Ohio Makers awarded grant

The Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund’s second round of grants supports nonprofits that are working to provide basic necessities to ensure the health and safety of Appalachian Ohio’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the second round of grantees is the Coalition, which was started by professor Josh Montgomery at Southern State Community College, received funding to create face shields for medical professionals throughout Southern Ohio using 3D printers.

Through this round of funding, the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio (FAO) awarded more than $26,000 to six nonprofits working to make a difference across 13 counties in Appalachian Ohio. In total, through both this round of grants and awards announced last week, the Emergency Response Fund has now awarded nearly $50,000 to 10 nonprofits serving 19 Appalachian Ohio counties, and more awards will soon be announced through additional rounds of grants in the weeks to come.

The Southern Ohio Makers Against COVID Coalition serves 17 counties including Athens, Brown, Clermont, Highland, Jackson, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Washington counties in Appalachian Ohio. A grassroots coalition of 139 educators and others with access to 3D printers, funding will support the purchase of filament to print 1,000 face shields for medical personnel, first responders and others at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.

In addition to Southern Ohio Makers Against COVID Coalition, grantees through this round of funding include the city of Belpre, Guernsey County Senior Center, Hocking Hills Inspire Shelter, National Church Residences, and Welcome Home SIS.

The immediate and long-term needs resulting from COVID-19 will be felt across Appalachian Ohio’s communities for quite some time and with additional gifts, the Emergency Response Fund will be here to help. Because of the generosity of donors, FAO continues to have funds available and encourages nonprofits in need of assistance to reach out and share their needs.

For more information about FAO’s Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund and how eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits and public organizations may request funding, or to support the fund with a gift today, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or listening@ffao.org.

Submitted by Lauren Flum, communications intern, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.