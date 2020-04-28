Ohio’s Hospice honors volunteers

Volunteers at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County make an impact on the lives of patients, their families and the staff every day. During National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County recognized its volunteers. In 2019, 25 volunteers served 668 hours.

“We appreciate our volunteers so much,” said Jodi Howard, volunteer services coordinator. “They truly are the heart of hospice care.”

Volunteers play a vital role as members of the hospice care team. Each volunteer brings unique skills and experiences to the volunteer role of their choosing.

They serve as friendly visitors, respite caregivers, drivers, bereavement volunteers and more. They also serve as part of American Pride® Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice, a program honoring Veterans. They support the staff as office assistants, event helpers and receptionists. They also are creative, making baked goods, crafted gifts, blankets and shawls, comfort pillows and memory bears for patients and families.

“We’re grateful to our volunteers for all they do to support our mission,” Howard said. “These volunteers touch the lives of our patients and families.”

For information on how to become a volunteer, visit HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Volunteer or call 740-335-0149.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness.

Submitted by Craig Schrolucke, senior director of mission engagement and communication, Ohio’s Hospice.