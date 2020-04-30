AAA7 Caregiver Support Group

During this time when families find themselves more isolated, it is important to reach out to others to find help and support. Through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), a Caregiver Telephone Support Group is being started for just this reason for the 10 counties the agency serves including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The group will offer caregivers support from the AAA7 Caregiver Program, education on various caregiving topics, and resources for caregivers during this time. The telephone option will provide caregivers with the opportunity to learn and gain support from each other without leaving their homes.

Caregiving is a loving and giving act, but can bring stress and questions for the one providing care, especially during this time. The Caregiver Telephone Support Group will be open for caregivers age 18 and older who are providing assistance for relatives, friends, neighbors or others, but are unpaid for the services. This also includes grandparents or other relatives raising children.

Currently, the group support is planned for a monthly call and will have defined caregiving topics, discussion, time for sharing, and an opportunity for questions.

If you are interested in learning more about the Telephone Caregiver Support Group at the AAA7, call Vicki Woyan at the AAA7 by May 15. She can be reached by calling 1-800-582-7277, ext. 215 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

The Caregiver Support Program at the AAA7 has been in existence since 2000 and is funded by the federal Older Americans Act. It provides caregivers with services that can help reduce stress, in addition to resources that can aid with providing better care for not only the loved one, but the individual caregiver as well. Caregivers age 18 and over are eligible for the caregiver support program services in addition to grandparents raising grandchildren.

Services provided through the AAA7 Caregiver Support Program include assessments, training, information, assistance, counseling, and answers to everyday problems. Any caregiver in AAA7’s 10-county service area who wishes to receive these services is able to with no eligibility requirements. Additional services that require eligibility requirements include respite and supplemental services that could include a resource or product that is needed to complement the care provided, such as medical supplies, home safety equipment, legal services, and more.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.