Oglesby participates in research festival

Students from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) presented at undergraduate research forums at The Ohio State University. The university’s Richard J. and Martha D. Denman Undergraduate Research Forum was held on March 3.

Because of the closure of Ohio State’s physical campus, the Undergraduate Research Forum for the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences was cancelled and the university’s annual Spring Undergraduate Research Festival was moved to a virtual edition from April 14-21.

Meredith Oglesby, a senior studying agricultural communication from Hillsboro, participated in the virtual Undergraduate Research Festival. During her research project, “Engaged audiences through social media in colleges of agricultural and environmental sciences,” she was mentored by Dr. Emily Buck, professor of agricultural communication.

“We’re extremely proud of our undergraduate students who have taken the imitative to perform research that will answer questions related to post-secondary enrollment, food purchasing habits and social media usage of colleges of agriculture,” said Dr. Scott Scheer, professor and interim chair of ACEL. “It is clear these students advanced their research skills by putting in many hours as they collected and analyzed data, along with preparing their results for presentation.”

Submitted by Emily Wickham, OSU Extension.

