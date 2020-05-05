Editor’s note — Anyone planning to attend any of the meetings listed below should call ahead to make sure they are still being held.

Yard waste facility closed

The Hillsboro yard waste facility on Selph Road will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Whiteoak banquet cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools, the 2020 Whiteoak Alumni Banquet, normally held in May, has been cancelled.

Bright Local Board of Ed

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 in the Whiteoak High School gym with social distancing protocol observed.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, via Zoom for a virtual meeting. Contact Robin Tholen at 937-393-3431 ext. 2671 for participation information.

Fairfield open enrollment

Fairfield Local Schools are now accepting applications for new open enrolled students for next school year. The 2020-21 school year application can be found on the school’s website at www.fairfieldlocal.org. In lieu of a public meeting, additional information and questions will be addressed through email or by phone. Send email to amy.b@fairfieldlocal.org or call 937-780-2221 and leave a voicemail.