Lynchburg Lions help Habitat

On May 1, Habitat for Humanity of Highland County was presented a check from the Lynchburg Lions Club, following an earlier donation in July of 2019. The donation will help fund additional expenses and help a local family build a place to call home. Pictured, during the 2019 donation, from left, are Lions Treasurer Christine Wilbanks, Lions President Bob Roth, Habitat Executive Director Kelli Rosselott and Habitat Board President Richard Warner.

On May 1, Habitat for Humanity of Highland County was presented a check from the Lynchburg Lions Club, following an earlier donation in July of 2019. The donation will help fund additional expenses and help a local family build a place to call home. Pictured, during the 2019 donation, from left, are Lions Treasurer Christine Wilbanks, Lions President Bob Roth, Habitat Executive Director Kelli Rosselott and Habitat Board President Richard Warner. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_Lynchburg-Lions.jpg On May 1, Habitat for Humanity of Highland County was presented a check from the Lynchburg Lions Club, following an earlier donation in July of 2019. The donation will help fund additional expenses and help a local family build a place to call home. Pictured, during the 2019 donation, from left, are Lions Treasurer Christine Wilbanks, Lions President Bob Roth, Habitat Executive Director Kelli Rosselott and Habitat Board President Richard Warner. Submitted photo