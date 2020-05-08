Great Oaks details graduation plan

Every year, graduating seniors from Great Oaks Career Campuses gather with teachers, staff and parents to celebrate their achievements, receive the professional credentials earned, and listen to final words of wisdom from their peers and campus administrators. Although the students will ultimately go through graduation and receive their high school diploma from their original high school, the Great Oaks Senior Ceremonies have been an important tradition for students throughout the school district’s 50-year history.

This year’s senior ceremonies for graduating seniors will be shown online.

“We know that a big in-person celebration would be the best option; our hope is that this virtual event will be the next best thing,” said Great Oaks Community Relations Director Jon Weidlich. “Watching our students succeed and show that they’re ready for the future is one of our favorite activities. While we can’t be together in person, these are the first senior ceremonies that can be seen around the world.”

A ceremony for each campus will be shown on the Great Oaks Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/greatoakscareercampuses or www.facebook.com/GreatOaksRealLife) and website (www.greatoaks.com).

The schedule:

Laurel Oaks, Monday, May 18, 6:30 p.m.

Diamond Oaks, Monday, May 18, 8 p.m.

Scarlet Oaks, Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m.

Live Oaks, Thursday, May 21 7 p.m.

The ceremonies will include recorded speeches by the campus dean and a student speaker, acknowledgement of each graduating senior, and messages from instructors.

“We understand how difficult it is for students and families to end their time at Great Oaks without a physical ceremony. Our instructors and staff have worked closely with the class of 2020 for the past two years, and will miss them greatly,” said Weidlich. “We encourage watch parties, welcome Facebook comments during the ceremonies, and hope that families will help make this a great experience for these outstanding students.”

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.