Chillicothe VA open north entrance

The safety of patients and employees at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center continues to be the top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VA is working on a plan to expand services including efforts that follow social distancing and environmental cleaning recommendations outlined by the CDC. To continue services, the VA is maximizing personalized telehealth options, phone consults and wellness checks as we know these services have been a valuable link to our veterans during this challenging time.

Moving forward together, the VA will continue to provide exceptional care to veterans. Safe care is the VA mission and its continuing commitment to you.

As things begin moving forward, the following processes and changes are being put into effect:

· Effective Saturday, May 9, Chillicothe VA’s north entrance will reopen to incoming and outgoing traffic.

· The Forrest E. Everhart Memorial Golf Course will also reopen on Saturday, May 9.

· Urgent Care will return to normal operating hours on Sunday, May 10 — weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; weekends and holidays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· All veterans, visitors and staff are to wear a mask while on the VA campus when social distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask does not replace the practice of hand hygiene and every day preventative actions to avoid exposure to the virus:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

For the latest information about the coronavirus from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.