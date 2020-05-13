Fab Five meets virtually

The Fab-Five 4-H’ers held its first virtual meeting on April 5 at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 the club had to cancel its face-to-face meeting. During a time like this our 4-H advisors made it possible for us to have a virtual meeting using the program Zoom. This virtual meeting provided an opportunity for each club member to come together when meeting in person was not possible. The members used technology to its fullest. Club members are pictured in a screen shot of the meeting.

