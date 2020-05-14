Adena earns ‘A’ rating for safety

Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has been awarded an ‘A’ in the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This national distinction recognizes Adena’s achievements in providing safe health care. ARMC is one of just 43 A-rated hospitals in Ohio. More than 2,600 U.S. hospitals are graded in the survey.

“Patients who trust Adena with their care can be confident that our safety measures exceed the standard levels for the health care industry,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Earning an ‘A’ grade for safety reinforces that Adena is operating at the highest standards. Safety and quality is a team effort, and our physicians, advanced practice providers and caregivers are dedicated to taking every precaution to protect our patients during the COVID-19 outbreak, and every day. Our communities can feel secure in knowing that Adena hospitals, health centers and clinics are safe places for when they need care.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to hospitals twice per year. Letter grades are assigned to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Adena. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.