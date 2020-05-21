Fab Five meets via Zoom

On April 26 the Fab-Five 4-H Club met via Zoom. The club members talked about a service project and opportunity for them to volunteer and engage their compassion for those heroic people that are working on the front lines during the COVID-19 period.

The club members took the opportunity to send cards to individuals to let them know just how much it appreciates their service. As a group, the club would like to take the time to say thank you to all service workers!

Stay safe and healthy. We are all in this together.

Submitted by Ginny Trent, news reporter, Fab Five 4-H Club.